Toddler's life on the line following a dog attack in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A toddler was left in critical condition after being attacked by a dog in Kalamazoo on Saturday.

According to the Kalamazoo Public Safety, it happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 at home in the 1100th block of Lay Boulevard.

The toddler had been dropped off to the home to be watched by a family friend. A dog at the house attacked the toddler, causing serious life-threatening injuries police say.

The child was taken to Bronson Hospital in critical condition. The dog is in custody of Animal Control.

Police will continue to investigate the incident.

