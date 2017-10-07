Tree falls on ice cream truck and causes power outage

(Photo: Kalamazoo Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A large tree blew over and fell onto an ice cream truck in Kalamazoo on Saturday, Oct. 7 around 5:30 p.m.

The ice cream truck driver was in the back of the vehicle serving two young girls who waiting by the truck. As he reached into the cooler, the large tree crashed down onto the top of the vehicle, and it knocked down him and the girls.

The driver was pinned between the roof and the floor of the truck, but he was able to get free and was helped out the passenger side window.

Everyone involved only received minor injuries.

The tree also knocked down power lines, causing a power outage to the homes in the area.

