Trial date scheduled for man in Kalamazoo bike crash case

Charles Pickett Jr. is awaiting trial for a June 2016 accident near Kalamazoo that killed five bicyclists and injured four others. (Photo: Kalamazoo County Jail)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A new trial date has been scheduled for a man involved in a 2016 crash that killed and injured multiple bicyclists in southwestern Michigan.

Local media reports a settlement conference is scheduled for April 13 for Charles Pickett in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court and jury selection is scheduled to start April 23.

The update comes after the Michigan Supreme Court recently decided against hearing an appeal of murder charges.

Pickett is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and plowing into a group of bicyclists in Cooper Township on June 7, 2016, killing five and injuring four. His girlfriend told police he downed handfuls of pain pills and muscle relaxers before driving.

Pickett's lawyer has argued the evidence established, at most, the elements of reckless driving causing death.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Associated Press