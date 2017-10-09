Two arrested after evading police on a stolen motorcycle

PARCHMENT, MICH. - Kalamazoo Police arrested a 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman who were traveling on a stolen motorcycle at high speeds through Parchment on Monday, Oct. 9.

An officer originally pursued the motorcycle when it was speeding down Riverview Drive. The officer turned on his lights and siren in an attempt to stop the motorcycle, but the driver fled, traveling east on East G Avenue then south on Mt. Olivet Road.

The officer stopped pursing the motorcycle, but a short time later, another officer saw the motorcycle speeding on Mt Olivet Road.

According to witnesses, the driver tried turning onto Riverview Drive but couldn't navigate the turn and crashed the motorcycle in a parking lot. The suspect and the passenger fled on foot and went into the Kalamazoo River to evade police.

However, after negotiations with police, the woman surrendered. She was treated by Life EMS and is lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on an outstanding criminal bench warrant.

Eventually, the man also surrendered. He was brought to a hospital for treatment, where he became violent and resisted officers. Once he is medically cleared, he will be lodged in the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges including fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing officers and an outstanding criminal bench warrant.

The motorcycle had been reported stolen to Kalamazoo police in late September, and a handgun was recovered near the scene of the crash.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to call (269) 343-0551 or call Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

