Two delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Kalamazoo

Police vehicle (Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are searching for suspects who have recently robbed two different food delivery drivers.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday Feb. 7, KDPS officers were flagged down by the delivery driver after he had been robbed near 1200 Summit Avenue. The driver told officers that three men, armed with a handgun, stole cash and personal property. Officers searched the area with a K9 unit, however no one could be found.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, around 11 p.m., officers responded to 700 Summit Park Court area where another local food delivery driver had been robbed at gunpoint by one man. Officers conducted another search with a K9 unit, however, a suspect was not found then either.

In both instances, police report the suspect as being a black man, around 20-years-old, about 5-foot-11.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer.

