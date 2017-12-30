Two men, 24 and 25, arrested after armed robbery in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Two men, 24 and 25, were arrested after holding a person at gunpoint and robbing them Friday night.

According to a news release from Kalamazoo Public Safety, police were called to the area of West Paterson and Woodward Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The victim said they offered the two a ride and when they got into the vehicle, the second person pulled a gun out and robbed them.

Officers responded to the scene and found two men, matching the suspect descriptions and arrested then without incident. Officers were also able to locate the victim's stolen property, as well as a discarded handgun that was used in the incident.

The two suspects, a 24-year-old from Vicksburg and a 25-year-old from Kalamazoo, now face charges of armed robbery and possession of marijuana. They are now in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

