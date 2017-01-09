Victim identified in Kalamazoo apartment fire

Fire early Saturday morning at Crosstown Parkway Apartments in Kalamazoo. Reports of 1 resident dead, while the others are being sheltered at YMCA. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - The American Red Cross and YMCA members are working together to make sure neighbors at the Crosstown Parkway Senior Living center are taken care of after they were forced out of their building.

Investigators rescued one woman from her balcony Saturday, Jan. 7, but she later died at the hospital. She has been identified as 74-year-old Barbara Posey.

Displaced residents will be allowed into their apartments Monday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to gather "needed" items.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the YMCA where around 20 people are staying. The organizations are working with the senior living center for a permanent solution.

