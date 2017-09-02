Vigil held for victims of Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A vigil was held for the five victims who died in a high-speed crash in Kalamazoo on Sept. 2.

The car crashed after speeding by a police officer. The officer pursued the car, but it ended up going off the road and crashing into some trees where it was engulfed in flames.

All of the people who were in the car that crashed were under the age of 18. The community responded to the loss of the young people with a candlelight vigil at Lacrone Park on Saturday evening.

Police have said that the fire will make it difficult to identify the bodies, but the vigil recognized that these young lives were cut too short.

"We are here for the peace, we are here for the love, we are here for the families. These families is grieving," said Davarion Franklin.

"We love each other," said Brandie Jackson, another attendee of the vigil. "So don't think that we won't stick up for each other. Because we love each other."

