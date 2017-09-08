West Michigan fire departments receive more that $1.1M in support

Firefighters by fire engine, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images/iStock)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced on Friday that $1,159,525 will go towards supporting three fire departments in West Michigan.

The Bronson Fire Department will receive a $218,264 grant. The Burlington Township Fire Department will receive an $80,917 grant. The Charter Township Department of Comstock Fire & Rescue will receive an $860,344 regional grant.

The grants come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.

“Our firefighters and first responders in West Michigan put their lives on the line to protect our families and homes,” said Stabenow. “Thanks to these new resources, these brave men and women will have the equipment they need to help them do their jobs more safely and effectively.”

Eligible fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations can apply for grant assistance. The competitive grants not only help first responders purchase equipment, but also obtain the training needed to handle fire-related hazards.

More information about the Assistance to Firefighters Grants program can be found here.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

