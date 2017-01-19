Western Mich. basketball player: Co-defendant was shooter

Joeviair Kennedy (Photo: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A Western Michigan University basketball player charged with murder in the shooting death of a student during a robbery says his co-defendant pulled the trigger.

Joeviair Kennedy testified Wednesday during a hearing about whether Jordan Waire would stand trial that the Dec. 8 robbery in Kalamazoo was planned by the two former high school teammates from Muskegon. Kennedy says he suggested Jacob Jones as a robbery target.

Kennedy says they got marijuana and about $25.

Local media reports a judge ruled there’s enough evidence to send Waire to trial. Kennedy also has been charged with murder and armed robbery in the shooting of 19-year-old Jones at an off-campus apartment.

Kennedy appeared in eight games for the Broncos this season, but wasn’t on the roster after the shooting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.