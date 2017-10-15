What to do when the streets are flooded

(Photo: Eric Fisher)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - After a weekend of heavy rains, there has been some flooding in parts of Michigan. In Kalamazoo, many roads are still covered by water.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety gave some guidance on what to do when a street is flooded. They strongly urge motorists to not attempt to drive through flood waters.

Several streets remain closed due to flooding. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid streets where flooding is visible. pic.twitter.com/uQ7eAgzMDq — City of Kalamazoo (@KalamazooCity) October 15, 2017

Water depths can be deceptive, which can quickly disable a vehicle and cause thousands of dollars of damage.

Kalamazoo authorities said if motorists do drive through flood waters and their car is disabled, vehicles will be towed in order to keep roads open once the flood waters subside.

McDonald's Towing is assisting the City of Kalamazoo with the removal of cars left in flooded streets.

Here are some photos from social media that show the flooding in Kalamazoo:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV