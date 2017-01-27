WMU announces new safety measures after shootings in Kalamazoo

Western Michigan University flag. (Photo: Provided)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - West Michigan University has announced new safety measures following a series of shooting incidents in Kalamazoo and near the campus.

Students have criticized the university for not sending a safety alert after the shooting massacre of Feb. 20, 2016 which left six people dead.

►Related: Why Western Michigan University didn't send a campus alert during Kalamazoo shooting

Students were also not notified of two other shooting incidents near campus, where one student was killed in December and another that happened earlier this week.

The university's president, John Dunn, created the WMU Safety Communications Committee. The committee has implemented a WMU Public Safety Twitter account, along with software to alert campus officers of dangerous issues outside their jurisdiction.

New safety communication tools launched at #WMU; @wmupublicsafety to issue advisories for incidents on/off campus: https://t.co/f4ZowPHd17 — Western Michigan U (@WesternMichU) January 26, 2017

There is also a new safety information website.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)