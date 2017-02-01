WMU celebrates National Signing Day

Western Michigan University flag. (Photo: Provided)

KALAMAZOO, MI - Western Michigan, and new Head Coach, Tim Lester welcomed 25 new recruits.

Lister had a little over two weeks to prepare for National Signing Day and did and feels like him and his staff succeeded.

"It's hard when you only have 17 days to recruit the new guys, and then make sure you're securing the 11 that were committed when I got here," said Lister. "Both sides were great in understanding that there are certain things you don't control. Getting hired on the night of the 13th and having to put together a class in 17 days is difficult, but it can be done if you have the right people and we do," said Lester.

For a complete list of WMU's recruits click here.

(© 2017 WZZM)