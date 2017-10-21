Woman jogger chased by man in Kalamazoo, he gets pepper sprayed

(Photo: Thinkstock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - On Saturday, Oct. 21 around 2 p.m. a woman jogger was running in Comstock Township when she was chased by a man who jumped out of a black sedan.

The woman was running near East Mn Avenue and 31st Street when she noticed the car parked along the side of the road. The sedan had driven past her 10 minutes prior to this.

As the jogger got close to the car, a passenger got out and ran after her. When he got close, the woman pepper sprayed him. This deterred the man who then got back into the car, which went south on 31st Street.

The woman was not injured. Police checked the area, but the suspect was not located.

Kalamazoo Police are continuing to investigate:

The suspect is described as a white male who is 25-30 years old. He has a medium build and brown curly hair.

The suspect vehicle is a black sedan, approximately a 2007 model with a rear spoiler and white markings on the rear bumper.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

