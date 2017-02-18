Woman saved after medical emergency while swimming

Life EMS reports and uptick in emergency calls as a result of weather related injuries. (Photo: WZZM)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A woman was successfully rescued after losing consciousness while swimming at the YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo Friday evening.

According to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, a 60-year-old Parchment woman suffered a medical emergency that rendered her unconscious while swimming.

When officers arrived on the scene, a YMCA nurse and lifeguard were administering CPR. LIFE paramedics and a physician joined in the efforts, and after 40 minutes, the woman's pulse was restored.

The woman was transported to Bronson Hospital for treatment. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

The woman's medical emergency is not being considered suspicious at this time.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)