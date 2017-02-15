Police lights.

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Police are looking for a woman they say was involved in the vicious beating of another woman on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Investigators from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety say it happened around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on E. Cork Street near S. Burdick.

Officers talked to the 38-year-old victim who had been taken to Bronson Hospital with facial fractures after the beating. She says a 49-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman assaulted her over money she owed.

The two suspects live together on W. Allen Street east of N. Westnedge Avenue. When police showed up, the man wouldn't answer the door. The Metro Tactical Team was in the process of serving a warrant when the suspect came out of the house and was arrested peacefully.

The woman has not been found. A warrant is being sought for her, for simple assault.

If you know anything about the beating or the suspects you're asked to call Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

