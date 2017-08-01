Worker killed after reported explosion in Kalamazoo

Police vehicle (Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A person has died after a workplace incident in Kalamazoo.

According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the area of Palmer Avenue near Factory Street for reports of a small explosion, just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 45-year-old suffering from severe traumatic injuries. First aid was started, but the worker succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The name of the worker killed has not yet been released, as police are still working to notify family members.

The incident remains under investigation and those with information are asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.

