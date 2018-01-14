WZZM
Kent City man dies after car crashes into tree

Kent County fatal accident

Staff , WZZM 11:22 PM. EST January 14, 2018

KENT CITY, MICH. - David Verduin, 49, of Kent City died on Sunday night, Jan. 14 in a car crash. 

On 18 Mile Road near Tyrone Avenue, Verduin was driving east on 18 Mile Road when the car left the roadway, hitting a ditch and then a large tree. 

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. 

