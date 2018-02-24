Kent County declares local state of emergency due to flooding

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Kent County has declared a local state of emergency due to flooding Saturday afternoon.

The county says the declaration reflects the level of response activities the cities and townships will do in light of local rivers flooding.

The state of emergency will end after seven days unless the Board of Commission sees it fit to renew it.

A county declaration is the first step to accessing state funds for emergency resources.

Ottawa, Ionia and Lansing-area officials have issued a state of emergency earlier this week.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

