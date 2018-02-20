Kent County Dispatch: Train derailed at 28th Street and US-131

Kent County Dispatch confirmed that a train derailed at 28th Street and US-131.
The entire train has derailed from 28th Street to 32nd Street.
28th Street is closed between US-131 and Buchanan Avenue.
There is no word yet on injuries.
The derailment was reported around 9:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.
