WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 11 closing alerts
Weather Alert 44 weather alerts
Close

Kent County Dispatch: Train derailed at 28th Street and US-131

Train derailment at 28th Street and US-131

Staff , WZZM 11:54 PM. EST February 20, 2018

Kent County Dispatch confirmed that a train derailed at 28th Street and US-131.

The entire train has derailed from 28th Street to 32nd Street. 

28th Street is closed between US-131 and Buchanan Avenue. 

There is no word yet on injuries. 

The derailment was reported around 9:30 p.m. 

This is a developing story. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories