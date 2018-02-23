Kent County issues no contact advisory for flood waters

(Photo: Karla Dodson)

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - The Kent County Health Department has issued a no contact advisory for the Grand River until further notice. They also advise people to stay away from creeks and rivers until the flooding goes down.

“Flood waters can carry bacteria and runoff from fields and parking lots,” said Adam London, Health

Officer for the Kent County Health Department.

The flooding could also impact homeowners with septic systems or those who use well water. In a release, the KCHD says if you have a well head that is submerged, do not use the water. Once the water goes down, the well should be tested for contamination.

The city of Grand Rapids also issued an order to close the Grand River.

The KCHD is asking that all residents use water conservatively.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department said that more than 100 residents have already evacuated their homes due to floodwaters.

