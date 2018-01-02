Kent County leaders address potential cuts to mental health programs, services

Undated photo of the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Community leaders in Kent County will meet today to address potential cuts to the mental health programs and services in the county.

The county outlined plans on Monday to announce the possible cuts that would affect residents with developmental disabilities, mental and behavioral health concerns, addictions and substance abuse issues.

Leaders say they will provide more details on the program and service cuts during today's afternoon announcement -- which will be during the Kent County Family and Children's Coordinating Council meeting at the county's health department offices on Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids.

The meeting is set for noon and is open to the public.

