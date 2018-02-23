WZZM
Kent County Prosecutor: Rise in threats toward schools since Parkland shooting

Rose White , WZZM 11:40 AM. EST February 23, 2018

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - The Kent County Prosecutors Office, Grand Rapids Police Department and Kent County Sheriff's Department are reminding the public that threats of terrorism directed at schools are a crime. 

Since the Feb. 14 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. where 17 people were killed, the Kent County Prosecutors Office has issued four charges of "false report of terrorism or threat of a bomb/harmful device."

In addition to the cases in Kent County, there have been more reports across West Michigan including: Belding Area Schools, Manistee County High School, St. Joseph Public Schools and more.

The Prosecutors Office said in a release: "It appears that the public is not aware that making these types of threats is a crime, a serious crime, and in light of what has occurred in Florida, law enforcement is taking every incident extremely seriously."

