Kent County Sheriff's Office Traffic Squad celebrates 100 years

ROCKFORD, MICH. - 100 years of service was celebrated on Sept. 30 by the Kent County Sheriff's Office Traffic Squad.

The volunteer traffic squad held an anniversary party in Rockford. The squad is 100 percent run by volunteers, and it trains citizens who are interested in law enforcement.

"It's all volunteer services," said Don DeGroot, the Traffic Squad Captain. "We don't get paid for anything. This is a servant mentality that the members of our unit have."

"I'm very proud of the unit," said DeGroot. "They have a great deal of pride in what they're doing for the community, and it's just a great honor to be able to work and serve with them."

According to the Traffic Squad website, the group did start in 1917, and they are one of the oldest organizations of its kind in the country.

The group also says that Gerald R. Ford Sr., the father of President Ford, was a Captain in 1936-37.

