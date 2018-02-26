Car crashed into utility pole and Kentwood Animal Hospital

A car crashed into a utility pole and the Kentwood Animal Hospital on Monday afternoon around 5:15 p.m.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, one car was involved and there were no serious injuries reported. There are wires down as a result of the crash.

There is a power outage in that area affecting more than 1,400 people according to a Consumers Energy outage map. The estimated time of restoration is 9 p.m.

It is still not known at this time what is the extent of the damage to the animal hospital.

