WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

Car crashed into utility pole and Kentwood Animal Hospital

Rose White , WZZM 5:59 PM. EST February 26, 2018

A car crashed into a utility pole and the Kentwood Animal Hospital on Monday afternoon around 5:15 p.m. 

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, one car was involved and there were no serious injuries reported. There are wires down as a result of the crash. 

There is a power outage in that area affecting more than 1,400 people according to a Consumers Energy outage map. The estimated time of restoration is 9 p.m. 

It is still not known at this time what is the extent of the damage to the animal hospital. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories