Charges filed for woman accused of hitting store clerk with car

KENTWOOD, MICH. - A Grand Rapids woman accused of hitting a Kentwood party store owner with a car is facing charges. Arendia Ford appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, where she was arraigned on three charges. One count each of reckless driving causing serious injury, failure to stop at a serious personal injury accident, and malicious destruction of property under $200.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at the T&J Party Store on the corner of Shaffer Avenue and 29th Street. It started as a dispute at the store's drive-thru window. The suspects then came inside and were seen on surveillance video knocking over racks of food before they left.

The argument moved back outside. That's when police say Ford ran over the store's owner with a car. The victim has several broken bones.

Ford's next court appearance is scheduled for May 11, 2017.

