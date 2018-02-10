Crews battle apartment fire in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, MICH. - Fire crews are battling a fire a Kentwood apartment complex. It's happening in the 3100 block of Creek Dr SE, which is just south of 28th st. off of East Paris.

A neighbor called in the fire just before 4:45 this morning. When crews arrived the apartment was fully engulfed with flames.

Both Kentwood and Grand Rapids Fire departments are fighting the fire. Kentwood Officers are on scene helping residents evacuate.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

