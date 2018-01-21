Man suffers shot to neck in Kentwood drive-by

The scene of a drive-by shooting situation in Kentwood on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. (Photo: Mackenzie Thaden, WZZM 13)

KENTWOOD, MICH. - One person was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a drive-by shooting in Kentwood.

Police say that two cars were near the intersection of East Beltline and 28th Street around 3:15 a.m. when one of the cars was shot at. The driver of that car, a 27-year-old man, was struck in the neck -- he drove off the road and into the grass.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but he is in stable condition. There were no other victims.

The suspect vehicle is a gray sedan, last seen driving south on East Beltline. No other information about the suspect was released.

Southbound East Beltline was closed at 28th Street for several hours while police continued to investigate the situation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV