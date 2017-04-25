East Kentwood robotics team leaves for world championships

East kentwood's robotics team just before boarding a bus to St. Louis for the world championships.

KENTWOOD, MICH. - The robotics team from East Kentwood High School is heading west, to compete in the world robotics championships. The School's "Red Storm Robotics" team left for St. Louis Missouri Tuesday afternoon. The robotics world championships features more than 400 teams at the Americas Center from April 26 to 29.

East Kentwood started the Red Storm Robotics team in 2011 and has hosted district competition since 2015. The team is sponsored by Switch Data Center. Student marketing captain Paul Le says "We never thought we would make it this far. We never thought we would make it to states and so we're just extremely excited and we're ready to go and compete. Switch has been a momentus sponsor helping us cover the costs to attend so it we couldn't be any happier."

Grand Haven High School's robotics team is also competing this weekend.

