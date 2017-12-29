Expansion of methane collection system in Kentwood complete

(Photo: Courtesy Kentwood County Dept. of Public Works)

KENTWOOD, MICH. - The expansion of the methane gas collection system at the closed Kentwood Landfill is now complete.

The Kent County Department of Public Works installed 18 new gas wells to extract the methane gas from the edge of the landfill.

Eight more wells were installed to continue routine monitoring of the site.

In the fall of 2016, the DPW found methane gas had migrated outside the solid waste boundaries on the landfill. This could cause potential methane gas intrusion into neighboring residences and City of Kentwood buildings.

In fall 2017, the DPW started installing the new gas wells and monitoring wells. On Wednesday, Dec. 27, a new flare system was activated and is now extracting methane gas along the boundary of the landfill where methane was migrating.

The Kent County DPW offers free methane testing for the 150 residences withing 1500 feet of the landfill's western border. So far, nine residences have volunteered for the testing and weekly monitoring of City of Kentwood buildings have found that there was no methane inside the structures.

The cost of the new system was about $1 million. Funding was provided with the Kent County Solid Waste Surcharge.

