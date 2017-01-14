1 person taken to hospital after fire at Kentwood apartment complex

Firefighters Saturday, Jan. 14, at an apartment building within the Old Farm Shores complex in Kentwood. (Photo: David Corbat, WZZM)

KENTWOOD, MICH. - A person was sent to the hospital largely as a precaution following a kitchen fire at a Kentwood apartment complex, an official said.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at a building in the Old Farm Shores apartment complex. It was put out no more than a half hour later.

Shortly after arrival, firefighters found a person inside their unit who needed rescue, said Brent Looman, the Kentwood fire chief. The patient was able to talk with firefighters and paramedics as they were being taken to the hospital to be checked out.

It appears only the victim's unit was affected by the fire, which is believed to have somehow started in the kitchen, Looman said.

Other people within the building were allowed back inside.

Earlier fire dispatch reports indicated crews moved floor by floor to make sure everyone can get out safely.

