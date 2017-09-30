Kentwood: 76-year-old man with dementia missing

David Ferrell (Photo: Provided)

KENTWOOD, MICH. - According to a news release from the Kentwood Police Department, David Jerome Ferrell, 76, is missing from the area of 52nd and Madison.

Ferrell last known to be driving to the store around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29., but never returned. According to police, he may have also traveled to the Grand Haven area.

Ferrell was driving a maroon 2006 Mercury Montego with a Michigan plate "DPC 9914."

He is described as a black man, 5'8" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wear a brown suede jacket and blue jeans.

Police say he does suffer from dementia.

Anyone who may have seen or heard from David Ferrell is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

