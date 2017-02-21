Kentwood Commissioner charged with harrassment resigns

Former Kentwood City Commissioner Steven Redmond

KENTWOOD - On Tuesday night, the Kentwood City Commission officially accepted the resignation of commissioner Steven Redmond.

In December, Redmond was charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly threatening someone on the phone. On Oct. 17, a Kentwood citizen called each of the city commissioners to discuss their individual stance on the rebuilding Wing Avenue and voice an objection to the plan.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the caller spoke with Commissioner Steven Redmond, describing him as hostile, stating that he often yelled, which eventually prompted the caller to hang up.

The following evening the caller attended a public meeting hosted by the City of Kentwood to publicly discuss the new project. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the caller says he received a telephone call from an unfamiliar number. When the caller answered, a male's voice on the other end made a threatening statement.

Police were able to locate where the call was placed and obtain video surveillance showing Commissioner Redmond making the call.

City leaders say a notice will go out on Wednesday to start accepting applications for the vacant seat. It will be declared vacant on March 7.

(© 2017 WZZM)