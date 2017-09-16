Kentwood hosted food truck festival

(Photo: GR Loves Food Trucks)

KENTWOOD, MICH. - More than 30 food trucks were in Kentwood today for the End of Summer Food Truck Festival.

GR Loves Food Trucks partnered with the Kentwood's Parks and Recreation Department to bring together mobile cuisine from all over West Michigan.

Last year, Kentwood had its first food truck festival, which expanded this year to include a beer tent and more trucks.

The festival was only for one day outside Kentwood City Hall, and it wrapped up around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV