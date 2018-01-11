Kentwood man arrested for child sexual abuse activity

KENTWOOD, MICH. - A 40-year-old Kentwood man is in jail accused of soliciting a 12-year-old child for sex online.

Police say Jeramy Lee Vanderkodde was arrested after an investigation into his online activity.

Michigan State Police found he had arranged to meet with the child for sex in a shopping mall parking lot in January.

Police say the Vanderkodde was arrested before that meeting could take place. Vanderkodde is also charged with child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a rime.

