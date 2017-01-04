Kentwood police identify body as man missing since December

KENTWOOD, MICH. - A man found dead in a small ravine yesterday is identified as Willie Crawford, an 81-year-old man previously reported missing, according to Kentwood police.

Crawford's body was discovered around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, near 52nd Street SE and Wing Avenue by someone walking in the area, according to a news release.

Police say Crawford went missing Dec. 3 from his home near 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue. Family earlier stated he had been in the beginning stages of dementia and was partially blind.

The cause of death is listed as exposure.

(© 2017 WZZM)