Kentwood police looking for missing man with dementia

Wilbur Hofstra (Photo: Provided)

KENTWOOD, MICH. - UPDATE: Hofstra has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: An 81-year-old man has disappeared and police are asking people to be on the lookout for him.

Wilbur Hofstra's family members say he has dementia. He was last seen near his house, around the corner of Andover Street and Eastern Avenue, on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.

Hofstra may have been riding a gray bicycle toward East/West Trail.

He is around 5'8" tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, jeans, and a blue hat with a green border.

If you know where Wilbur Hofstra is, you're asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.

