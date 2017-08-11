'Kentwood's Got Talent' headlining 'Celebrate Kentwood' event

KENTWOOD, MICH. - The City of Kentwood is recognizing it's 50th anniversary all year long -- and tonight is no exception.

Starting at 5 p.m., Celebrate Kentwood begins! According to the event website, there will be food, inflatables for kids, carnival games, community booths, a beer garden, cultural acts and live music -- all right behind City Hall.

The headline event is the "Kentwood's Got Talent" competition where there winner will walk away with $500. WZZM 13's Angela Cunningham will be there, too -- as a celebrity judge.

Kentwood's Got Talent started with 50 strong competitors. Now, it's down to the top 10. They will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in hopes of winning some big bucks -- and our hearts.

Friday Schedule:

5 to 8 p.m. - Classic Car Show

5 to 9:30 p.m. - Beer Garden Open

7 to 9 p.m. - Kentwood's Got Talent

Saturday Schedule:

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Farmers Market at Kentwood Library

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Breton Street Fair

1 to 3 p.m. - Various cultural acts performing

12 to 7 p.m. - Inflatables, Games, Kids Activities

3 to 4 p.m. - Tom Cutts & Friends

4 to 5 p.m. - The Isaac Norris Project

4:30 to 9:30 p.m. - Beer Garden Open

5:30 to 7 p.m. - Cabildo

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. - Mega 80’s

Dusk - Fireworks

For more information about the weekend long event filled with fun for the whole family, click here!

