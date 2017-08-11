Kentwood's Got Talent showcasing amazing local abilities

9-year-old contestant of Kentwood's Got Talent on Friday evening. (Photo: Roger Lenneman, WZZM 13)

KENTWOOD, MICH. - You'll have to wait until next year for American Idol to come back, but if you couldn't hold out until then -- there was some local talent wowing crowds in Kentwood.

Ten people from across the area showcased their singing, dancing, rapping and beat-boxing abilities at Kentwood's Got Talent competition on Friday night. The talent competition is a part of the city's 50th anniversary celebration.

WZZM 13 reporter Angela Cunningham was on hand as a judge.

The winner of the local talent competition? A 9-year-old girl named Noutrie and she walked away with the $500 prize.

