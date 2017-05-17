Local agencies celebrate National Public Works Week

Road Commission begins truck prep (Photo: WZZM)

KENTWOOD, MICH. - They are some of your most loyal public servants and they are often overlooked. But, not this week.

Public Works agencies across Kent County are celebrating their workers during National Public Works Week. Wednesday, May 17, the city of Kentwood is inviting the public to an open house so that residents can get a closer look at how the departments work.

Kentwood Public Works director, John Gorney, says it will allow the people they serve, children and families, the opportunity to go behind the scenes to meet the men and women that keep the streets safe, clean and functioning.

He hopes the event will be fun as well as it is informative. It will feature food, family-friendly activities, demonstrations of the equipment and educate those in attendance of how important DPW is to the community.

The city is partnering with the Kent County Road Commission for the event.

The open house will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kentwood Public Works building. That is located at 5068 Breton Road SE.

The city of Grandville is holding a similar event as well. The barbecue is on May 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be held at the Kent District Library branch, located at 4055 Maple St. SW. This event coincides with Michigan Week City Barbecue. There will be a public works display "as well as representatives from Grand Valley Metro Council Clean Air Program and Friends of Buck Creek. Attendees will receive free plants and learn about the city's Storm Awareness Program," according to the city's press release.

The city of East Grand Rapids has partnered with the Kent District Library also. They have planned an event to be held on May 24 at 750 Lakeside Drive, beginning at 10 a.m. "Touch-a-Truck equipment and vehicles will be staged around the municipal complex where public works staff will be on hand to answer visitor questions. The library will coordinate public works-related story time for children, who can decorate hard hats distributed at the event. Light refreshments will be served."

