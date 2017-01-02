Woman allegedly mentions gun, explosives to members of Kentwood Islamic center

The parking lot of the At-Tawheed Islamic Center is cordoned off while police conduct an investigation Monday, Jan. 2. (Photo: Ken Ritz, WZZM)

KENTWOOD, MICH. - A woman who approached people coming out of prayer at a Grand Rapids-area Islamic center allegedly implied she had a gun. Kentwood Police also say she made threats against the Islamic Center.

That apparent threat, referenced by chairman Ali Metwalli of the At-Tawheed Islamic Center to a WZZM 13 reporter after speaking with police, prompted a call to police and officers to respond.

Officers arrived just before 8:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, to the center, located at 3357 E. Paris Ave. SE.

The center president said the woman also made mention of explosives, Kentwood Police report that a Michigan State Police Bomb Squad unit helped search the woman's belongings and car, but did not find any weapons. She first asked people for money before making the threats, Metwalli said.

The woman is not affiliated with the center, he added.

Kentwood Police say the woman was in her 30's and was arrested and taken to the Kent County Jail.

A Michigan State Police bomb squad vehicle and robot assisted with the investigation.

WZZM 13 reporter John Hogan contributed to this report.

