Police: Two people stabbed at Kentwood restaurant

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

KENTWOOD, MICH. - Police in Kentwood are investigating a fight at Moe's Southwest Grill where two people were stabbed.

Around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Kentwood Police were called to the restaurant on complaints of a fight. When officers got there, they found a man and woman had been assaulted with 'a cutting instrument.'

The two suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 30's.

Authorities say the three knew each other prior to the fight and that the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that may further this investigation is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

