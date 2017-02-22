Sheriff's deputy comes across 3 possible overdose victims near 28th Street

Michigan sheriff's department logo (Photo: WZZM)

KENTWOOD, MICH. - Three people were taken to an area hospital following an apparent drug overdose just off 28th Street.

A Kent County Sheriff's Department deputy around noon Wednesday, Feb. 22, came across a stalled vehicle in the middle of Shaffer Avenue near 28th Street, according to Kentwood Police Department Cpt. Bryan Litwin.

The deputy noticed the people inside appeared as through they had overdosed.

A witness told WZZM 13 there were a large number of police, fire trucks and ambulances assisting the scene when he drove by the area.

