WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 16 closing alerts
Close

Sheriff's deputy comes across 3 possible overdose victims near 28th Street

Andrew Krietz , WZZM 1:22 PM. EST February 22, 2017

KENTWOOD, MICH. - Three people were taken to an area hospital following an apparent drug overdose just off 28th Street.

A Kent County Sheriff's Department deputy around noon Wednesday, Feb. 22, came across a stalled vehicle in the middle of Shaffer Avenue near 28th Street, according to Kentwood Police Department Cpt. Bryan Litwin.

The deputy noticed the people inside appeared as through they had overdosed. 

A witness told WZZM 13 there were a large number of police, fire trucks and ambulances assisting the scene when he drove by the area.

Check back for updates.

(© 2017 WZZM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories