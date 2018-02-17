Three arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, MICH. - On Feb. 16, Kentwood police arrested three suspects in connection to multiple armed robberies that occurred at Eastland Apartments.

The suspects posted about a massage on Craiglist. When the victim got to the apartment, the suspects robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a vehicle.

The three individuals were arrested later that day at a traffic stop by the Wyoming Police Department.

Two adults and one juvenile were involved. The two adult suspects have been charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and using a computer for a crime. Their names are being withheld until they are arraigned on Monday, Feb. 19.

Armed robbery and weapon charges are being requested for the juvenile suspect.

Kentwood police are investigating these suspects in connection to other similar armed robberies. Anyone with information regarding this or similar incidents is asked to contact that Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6600.

