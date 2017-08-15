Lace up your slippers: Grand Rapids Ballet School arrives in Holland

Young dancers in ballet class, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

HOLLAND, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Ballet School will be hosting youth ballet classes in Holland for the first time.

Starting in the beginning of September, the classes will be held at the Holland Arts Council for children aged 3-4 and 6-9. Previous dance experience is not required.

There will also be an Explorer Dance Class for children older than 5 with Down Syndrome.

“Expanding our relationship to now include these youth ballet classes throughout the year, as well, is a wonderful way for us to continue to enhance the quality of life for the lakeshore community," said Lorma Williams Freestone, the Executive Director of the Holland Area Arts Council.

In addition to youth dance classes, there will also be a Moving with Parkinson's class for people older than 50 with Parkinson's and their care partners.

Grand Rapids Ballet has more information about the classes.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

