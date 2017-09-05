Lake Odessa Village Manager placed on administrative leave

Mark Bender. File footage. (Photo: WZZM 13 file footage)

LAKE ODESSA, MICH. - Lake Odessa Village President Karen Banks confirmed that Mark Bender, the Village Manager, was placed administrative leave on Friday, Sept. 1.

Bender, who also serves as the police chief, will remain on leave pending an internal investigation.

Banks did not say what the investigation is about.

