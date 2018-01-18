105-year-old Hesperia hardware store about to close

The Husband and Turple Hardware store in Hesperia will close after 105-years in business.

HESPERIA, MICH. - The long run for a Hesperia hardware store will soon end.

Owners of Husband and Turple Hardware on Division Street have started a store liquidation sale that will end when the contents of the store have been sold.

Over the store's 105-year history its' sold everything from hammers to television sets.

"People would come down here to watch the boxing matches on the television," said Christine Turple, granddaughter of store founder Guy Husband.

The store opened in 1913. Turple's father Don Turple took over the store and worked there into his 90's. Turple's brother and sister-in-law are the current owners. They've decided to close the store and retire.

The store's unique inventory is all for sale. As are items that hung on store walls as decorations.

"Probably some of the stock has been here for several decades," said Turple.

At one time the store's basement was a museum dedicated to local history.

Plans call for the space to become an antique store next.

"And I think that will be great for the village," said Turple. "Because it will help revitalize the downtown area."

