WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

40-year-old man died in snowmobile accident in Fruitport

Staff , WZZM 9:59 AM. EST December 29, 2017

FRUITPORT - A 40-year-old Muskegon County man died in a snowmobile accident that was reported to police on Thursday morning, Dec. 28 around 1:21 a.m.

The accident occurred on the Musketawa Trail near the 3100 block of E. Broadway Avenue. 

Fruitport Police are investigating the accident, and the victim's name is not being released. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories