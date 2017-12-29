40-year-old man died in snowmobile accident in Fruitport

Snowmobile in the snow, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

FRUITPORT - A 40-year-old Muskegon County man died in a snowmobile accident that was reported to police on Thursday morning, Dec. 28 around 1:21 a.m.

The accident occurred on the Musketawa Trail near the 3100 block of E. Broadway Avenue.

Fruitport Police are investigating the accident, and the victim's name is not being released.

