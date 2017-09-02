68 people have drowned in the Great Lakes in 2017

A shot of Lake Michigan's beach. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, there have been 68 drownings in the Great Lakes so far this year.

There have been 33 drownings in Lake Michigan, and 8 of those happened in August.

“Please be safe on the Great Lakes this holiday weekend,” said Dave Benjamin, GLSRP executive director. “Water safety is not ‘common sense’ yet it is assumed to be ‘common sense’. Don’t let this fun-filled family weekend become a tragedy."

Here are some of the main findings from GLSRP:

