South Haven Police responded to an armed robbery in South Haven on Sunday, Sept. 25 around 1 p.m.

During the investigation, police recovered a stolen handgun, cocaine, marijuana and $1000 in counterfeit money. They also recovered $30 that was taken in the robbery.

The robbery occurred in the 400 block of Huron Street, and an South Haven Police officer saw two subjects fitting the description of the robbers not far from the crime.

The robbers fled on foot, and other officers searched the area and found one of the suspects.

Police were able to identify the unaccounted suspect as Michael James Gray II. He is a 21-year-old male who is originally from North Carolina. Gray may still be armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. He is believed to be in the South Haven or Grand Rapids area.

Anyone with information should call the South Haven Police Department 269-637-5151.

